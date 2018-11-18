Future Joins in the Legendary Abu Dhabi’s F1 Lineup!
Future, is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer. (Source: Jamie Lamor Thompson - Shutterstock)
Only when you think that the F1 lineup couldn’t get any better, they somehow manage to astound you! Along with Nelly, French Montana, Guns and Roses, and The Weeknd, Megastar and Rapper Future has joined in the legendary lineup.
In case you’ve been living under a rock, Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn, known professionally as Future, is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer. Born and raised in Atlanta, Georgia, Wilburn first became involved in music as part of the Dungeon Family collective, where he was nicknamed “the Future”.
Let’s warm up a bit:
