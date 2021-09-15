G-Eazy Gets Arrested After 'Bottle Smashing' Bar Fight

Rapper G-Eazy was allegedly involved in a physical altercation last week.

The 'I Mean it' singer got into a fistfight with two other men over a VIP section inside the exclusive Boom Boom Room at the Standard, Highline hotel located in the trendy Meatpacking District of New York.

G-Eazy reportedly 'punched a 32-year-old man in the face.

The flare-up reportedly occurred around 1 a.m. on Sept. 10.

According to TMZ a man from the other group claims that one of the "No Limit" rapper's companions hit him with a glass bottle, resulting in him having to seek treatment at a hospital. The man G-Eazy allegedly punched refused medical attention, TMZ reported.

The rapper, legal name Gerald Gillum, is charged with misdemeanor assault.

However, on Sunday evening at the VMA's the star showed up to the event, with no sign that he had been in an altercation as he did not have any bruises on his face.

So far, there has been no statement from G-Eazy about the incident.