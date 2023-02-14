Gaga's producer Joseph James releases 1st single

Grammy-nominated producer and pop artist Joseph James draws deep emotions in an intimate setting for his debut single "Valentine."

Pop Artist Joseph James released his debut single "Valentine" on Tuesday, Jan. 3rd, the single will be the first release of his debut album "5.5." coming later this year.

James may be new as a recording artist but is no stranger to the music industry, as he has performed, produced, and toured with many notable artists including Lady Gaga, Bono, Ritchie Blackmore (Deep Purple), Lindsay Lohan, and Al Martino (Johnny Fontane/ The Godfather) as well as founding AP Music Group.

Now, James is ready to start his artistic journey with his single ‘Valentine’. An honest, emotion-filled ballad written for Joseph’s girlfriend for her birthday but was eager to surprise her and perform it for her on a date night ahead of time.

Following her emotional response to the track, she encouraged him that the world needed to hear this song.

The song was written, produced, mixed, and mastered by Joseph James and Adrian Hawk Melendez.

The producer's decision to step out and launch his own career as an artist came to him during the pandemic as he used the shutdown of the music industry to focus on his own material which led to him writing and producing a variety of tracks that will be released as part of his debut album.

The accompanying music video for "Valentine" features the prolific producer pouring his emotions into the song, performing in an intimate backdrop of a lodge in a wintery wonderland accompanied by Joseph’s skill on the piano and a band of skillful musicians.

With powerful lyrics such as "Another first each day, as I fall for you just the same," the song delves into the romanticism felt by a partner, whether it is from a long time ago or a brand new love, showing the layers to James’ exceptional songwriting and multilayered meaning in a universal concept.

Inspired by a wide range of artists such as Elton John, Vance Joy, and Taylor Swift, Joseph James is ready to step out into the forefront of music artistry to present his talents in a new way.

With his debut album on the horizon and many scheduled live performances in the pipeline, this chart-making producer is on the way to becoming a powerhouse in Pop music.