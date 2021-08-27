Gemma Arterton Joins the Cast of 'Funny Girl'

Gemma Arterton has joined the cast of Sky's upcoming television adaptation of Nick Hornby's bestselling novel, Funny Girl.

Arterton will portray lead character Barbara Parker from Blackpool, England, who becomes a comedy superstar.

Oliver Parker is directing based off of a script by Morwenna Banks. Parker previously collaborated with Parker on St. Trinian's.



Co-stars include Clare-Hope Ashitey, Arsher Ali and Alexa Davies. More cast members will be announced at a later date.

Arterton is serving as an executive producer along with Hornby, Banks, Andrea Calderwood, Gail Egan, Jessica Parker and Jessica Malik.

Potboiler and Rebel Park Productions are producing in association with Sky Studios. NBCUniversal Global Distribution is handling international sales.