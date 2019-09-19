A Genie Wish? Aladdin Makes This Egyptian Legendary Granddaughter Dream Come True!

Filmmaker Rami Emam revealed that his niece Hala's dream of meeting international star Mina Masoud came true, who by the way arrived to Egypt to participate in the El Gouna Film Festival.





Rami published a photo of Hala and Mina on his Instagram saying:

"When you have a dream ... You always wish that , one day , it comes true ... And today my 11 years old niece @mokbelhala achieved one of her dreams that she has been working on for almost 4 months now ... Her father @a_mokbel promised her that if she loses some weight , she can meet the Egyptian Hollywood star @menamassoud in Egypt before the gouna film festival ... And she worked hard on her dream , lost the weight and finally met him today with a huuuug .. @mokbelhala I m sooooo proud of you habibty... You are a pure example of will , patience and passio @a_mokbel You are a great father ❤ @menamassoud Thank you for being an oriental icon for our new generations and youth 🤗God bless you"

Hala is the granddaughter of legendary Egyptian actor Adel Imam.