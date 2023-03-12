George Al-Rassi's ex responds to suicide video

ALBAWABA - Joel Hatem, late George Al-Rassi's ex-wife, just responded to a video regarding an alleged suicide attempt.

A video of Joel Hatem's alleged suicide event trended, she has now responded with another video explaining that the video that went viral is an old one, and the proof is that her appearance has changed a lot.

Hatem also denied that she tried to commit suicide, and shared that she was disappointed from everyone who shared the videos.

The video featured Hatem taking a large quantity of pills in attempt to end her life, and after the video, the media revealed that her dad saved her life and transferred her to the hospital.

🔴 جويل حاتم تحاول الانتحار

على المباشر عبر صفحتها في فيديو مسجل ورسالة لابنها ووالدها ينقذها #لبنان pic.twitter.com/X5h0MS5L2R — Lebanon_009613 (@Lebanon_009613) March 11, 2023

However, the news was not confirmed by anyone.

Hatem said in the video, "I am doing something in my life that I did not imagine, I am doing this because I don't have an answer nor a way out, and my son, Joe when you see this video, please know that I loved you dearly, and I will keep praying for you."