George Al-Rassi's ex responds to suicide video

ALBAWABA - Joel Hatem, late George Al-Rassi's ex-wife, just responded to a video regarding an alleged suicide attempt.
A video of Joel Hatem's alleged suicide event trended, she has now responded with another video explaining that the video that went viral is an old one, and the proof is that her appearance has changed a lot.
#جويل_حاتم طليقة #جورج_الراسي ترد على فيديو الانتحار المتداول..— ET بالعربي (@ETbilArabi) March 11, 2023
المزيد من التفاصيل في الخبر 👇https://t.co/XS5AveAqkz pic.twitter.com/D92gwhcp1X
Hatem also denied that she tried to commit suicide, and shared that she was disappointed from everyone who shared the videos.
The video featured Hatem taking a large quantity of pills in attempt to end her life, and after the video, the media revealed that her dad saved her life and transferred her to the hospital.
🔴 جويل حاتم تحاول الانتحار— Lebanon_009613 (@Lebanon_009613) March 11, 2023
على المباشر عبر صفحتها في فيديو مسجل ورسالة لابنها ووالدها ينقذها #لبنان pic.twitter.com/X5h0MS5L2R
However, the news was not confirmed by anyone.
Hatem said in the video, "I am doing something in my life that I did not imagine, I am doing this because I don't have an answer nor a way out, and my son, Joe when you see this video, please know that I loved you dearly, and I will keep praying for you."
© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)