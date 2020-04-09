George And Amal Clooney Donate $1M to Coronavirus Aid Efforts

George Clooney and his wife Amal have donated more than $1 million of their personal funds to help mitigate damage from the coronavirus.

The 58-year-old actor and the 42-year-old human rights barrister have split the donation into six chunks for different organizations worth hundreds of thousands of dollars, according to Deadline.

The money will help everyone from George's colleagues struggling in Hollywood amid a shutdown of the industry, to more direct relief efforts.

George and Amal have donated $250,000 each to the Motion Picture & Television Fund (MPTF), the SAG-AFTRA Fund and the Mayor's Fund for Los Angeles.

The Oscar winner is a board member for the MPTF, which exists to support industry workers in need, as well as elderly industry professionals, and is also addressing needs arising from COVID-19.

The SAG-AFTRA fund supplies emergency financial assistance and health insurance to performers in need, and is currently offer grants to its members affect can help with health insurance premiums, food and medical care.

The Mayor's Fund provides much-needed medical supplies to hospitals and healthcare workers battling the coronavirus outbreak, as well as assistance for unhoused Angelenos and seniors.

The remaining $300,000 will be split among the Lebanese Food Bank, the Lombardo region of Italy and the UK's National Health Service (NHS).

The Lebanese Food Back helps feed the elderly, people with disabilities or chronic disease, single mothers, orphans and those unable to work in the midst of the pandemic.

The funds earmarked for Lombardy will be donated to hospitals in the region taking care of infected individuals, while the NHS money will also go to hospitals and healthcare workers on the front lines.

George and Amal join a growing list of celebrities donating their own money to help those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Cardi B announced on Wednesday that she would be donating $ million in conjunction with Fashion Nova, with $1,000 being distributed every hour for 42 days.

She previously donated 20,000 meal replacement drinks to New York City healthcare workers.

Also on Wednesday, Halsey donated 100,000 masks to medical professionals amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a message posted to social media, the 25-year-old singer explained: 'Every single day I am in awe of the medical workers on the frontlines. Their determination, selflessness and empathy is the single greatest example of our capacity to love and survive as humans. I am beyond privileged to be self isolating in my home, without the fear and obligation of essential work employment.

'Without a sick family member to care for. A child to feed. A financial crisis to navigate. So I tried to find a real way to make a difference.'

Rihanna has also donated $5 million to frontline healthcare workers and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the state.

Meanwhile Lady Gaga will be curating a World Health Organization benefit concert schedule for April 18, and she's already helped the Global Citizen organization raise $35 million for PPE.

Rappers Jay-Z and Meek Mill have also helped out inmates packed in prisons and vulnerable to COVID-19 with a donation of 100,000 surgical masks for prisons.