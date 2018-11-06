George Clooney Is Donating His Bike While Wife Amal Clooney Tries to Get Him off of Motorcycles for Good

On the go: Amal has reportedly tried to get her husband off of motorcycles for good, after he was hospitalized following a scooter crash in Italy back in July (Source: Picture Perfect - REX - Shutterstock)

George Clooney is donating one of his prized Harley-Davidson motorcycles to a good cause, which may also help him score points with wife Amal Clooney.

Clooney is donating the bike to the Homes for Troops charity, which his close friend, CNN anchor Jake Tapper, helped set up.

Amal has reportedly tried to get her husband off of motorcycles for good, after he was hospitalized following a scooter crash in Italy back in July.

Clooney was thrown 20 feet in the air after colliding with a Mercedes-Benz, while going upwards of 65 miles per hour on a scooter in July.

Luckily, he escaped relatively unscathed, with just a few bruises and no broken bones.

The eBay page where you can bid on this motorcycle reveals that Amal, 'has told Clooney he’s off two wheels for good' following the accident.

The eBay page also reveals this bike, a 2017 Dresser Touring Ultra Limited FLHTK Harley Davidson, will also be signed by the actor on the gas tank, and can be personalized to the winning bidder.

The auction opened on Monday, with bids starting at $25,000, which comes in just under the $28,000 MSRP price.

While there are no bids quite yet, the auction for this motorcycle, and other items in the Homes For Our Troops auction will run until November 15.

The motorcycle is among the most expensive items up for auction, with other celebrity memorabilia up for auction including a Beastie Boys book signed by Michael Diamond (Mike D) and Adam Horovitz (Ad Rock) and sneakers signed by Ellen DeGeneres.

There are also several celebrity experiences up for auction, such as sitting courtside at a New York Knicks game with actor Ben Stiller, lunch for two with Jake Tapper and Paul Rudd in Manhattan and the chance to have your name appear in best-selling author Harlan Coben's next novel.

There are also a number of opportunities to visit the sets of popular TV shows such as Ozark, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and Billions.

The auction also features a sweepstakes where fans can donate for a chance to win tickets to the Game of Thrones Season 8 premiere.

All proceeds from the auction will go to benefit Homes For Our Troops, which also includes opportunities to meet and get a photo with late night hosts Seth Meyers,Stephen Colbert and Conan O'Brien.

Homes For Our Troops is a non-profit organization designed to, 'build and donate specially adapted custom homes nationwide for severely injured post-9/11 Veterans, to enable them to rebuild their lives.'