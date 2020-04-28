George Ezra Reveals His Favorite Snack During Quarantine is Garlic

The 26-year-old singer has been staying in his home amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and says the lack of contact with other people means he has "quadrupled" his "garlic intake", because he knows his friends won't have to smell his breath.



He said: "One thing that's happened during this ­isolation is I have quadrupled my garlic intake because I know I'm not seeing anyone.



"Every meal I cook is just loaded full with ­garlic. If the recipe says three cloves, I'm like, 'That's at least six, maybe seven.' "



George lives by himself and has only left his apartment a handful of times since the UK's lockdown began in late March.



And the 'Shotgun' hitmaker says he's "concerned" about the amount of time he's spent "completely alone", as he isn't taking advantage of the government guidelines that say he can go outside for exercise.



Speaking on his 'Phone A Friend' podcast, he added: "I am starting to get a little bit concerned about the fact that I've been completely alone for the past five weeks. That government recommended exercise and fresh air, I'm not taking that at all and haven't done for five weeks."

Meanwhile, George's garlic breath may be negatively impacting his love life, as he recently said he's been looking for love whilst on lockdown by singing to women out the window of his apartment.



He said: "I don't know if it's because I've been starved of human contact but I may or may not have opened the window and sang a little louder than I normally would. I don't know what I thought was going to happen."



The 'Budapest' singer is newly single, as it was reported earlier this month he split from his girlfriend Florrie after three years together.



A source said: "They split up a few months ago but it was amicable and they remain on good terms. It's not been an easy time, especially with everything else going on in the world. But George is keeping his head down and finding the positives in everything that has happened."