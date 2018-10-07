George Michael's Dance Album is Being Prepared for Release

George Michael died at the age of 53 in 2016 (Source: georgemofficial / Instagram )

A George Michael dance album is reportedly set for release.



The late singer/songwriter - who died at the age of 53 in 2016 - started working on the album in 2011 and it is being prepared for a posthumous release.



George's friend and creative partner David Austin, told the Daily Mirror that it will "definitely see the light of day".

He added: "There are dance tracks he recorded and there are some finished products. There are some beautiful finished masters there."





Speaking about the dance album in 2011, George said: "For this album I'm going to be working with either gay or gay-friendly artists, and it'll be a mixture of tracks sung by me and others by young gay artists - possibly unknown ones.



"And I've lined up some really great dance producers to work on it too, so it'll be a pretty stunning record. I have to say that gay men's relationship with dance music probably doesn't end at the same time as straight people's does!"



Last year, the CEO of Sony Music Entertainment, Rob Stringer, revealed that new music from George could be released, but only if his family agreed.



A release date for the new dance album has not yet been decided.



Meanwhile, George's former collaborator Mutya Buena, who worked with the star on 2006 track 'This Is Not Real', recently praised him as a "beautiful soul".



She said: "He was a beautiful soul and it really upset me when people were talking bad about him.



"So it's only until you die that people start acknowledging you. He's just a beautiful person and his music will be played forever."