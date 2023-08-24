George Wassouf celebrates granddaughter's baptism

ALBAWABA - George Wassouf makes a rare appearance with his granddaughter to celebrate her baptism.

A video was circulated on platform X formerly known as Twitter of Syrian singer George Wassouf as he celebrated his granddaughter Amia's baptism, the daughter of his middle son, Junior.

In the short clip, Wassouf held Amia in her arms and played with her while everyone was taking videos and pictures of the singer with his granddaughter.

يقبرني اللي خلقك ...سلطان الطرب جورج وسوف يداعب حفيدته الاولى في العائلة "أميا" خلال مراسم المعمودية 💟@wassouf pic.twitter.com/PRHJHcgwS5 August 22, 2023

Amia is the daughter of George Wassouf Jr. and Helena Sarkis, the pair welcomed their daughter on Feb. 14th, only 40 days after Wadih Wassouf died at the age 0f 39 after surgery complications.

George Jr. mourned the death of his brother on his Instagram page, and wrote a lengthy comment: "How do I start this, Wadih? I never thought I would be standing at your funeral giving a eulogy of my brother who played the role of my father, my mentor, and my best friend. Woody, you were all of these things and you are now an angel watching over us.''

He added: ''You were the best man at my wedding and I was eagerly waiting for you to get married so that I can reciprocate it and throw you the best party ever. Instead, we organized a wedding for you yesterday that will never be forgotten. I know that you are not gone, but busy doing other things and that we will see you again soon.''