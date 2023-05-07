George Wassouf opens up about retirement

ALBAWABA - George Wassouf settled the controversy of his retirement from singing.

The news comes after George Wassouf lost his oldest son, Wadih Wassouf amid surgery complications.

Wassouf justified his failure to retire from singing despite the great psychological wound left by his son's death, by saying: "My decision to retire is not in my hands, because the Lord gave me this voice to make people happy, and I shall work with the message he gave me."

The Syrian singer added that the possibility of his retirement depends if he feels unable to sing or make people happy, saying: "But there will come a time when someone else is rich or happy, and they do not accept me from their heart. But in the end, the matter is in the hands of God."

Wassouf statement comes after her performed his first concert after his son's death.