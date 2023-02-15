George Wassouf releases song for late son Wadih

ALBAWABA - George Wassouf released a song in memory of his late song Wadih Wassouf who died due to surgery complications over a month ago.

And on the 40 days death anniversary of Wadih Wassouf, his father, legendary Syrian singer George Wassouf released a song in memory of his late firstborn.

The song is titled "Nos Omri."

The singer took to his Twitter page to announce that he released the song and captioned the tweet with touching words saying: "To my beloved Wadih, this song is dedicated to your soul."

Since the 40-day anniversary of Wassouf's death anniversary comes on Valentine's Day, 14th of February, the singer added to the caption to what it meant: "You took the love away from Valentine's Day."