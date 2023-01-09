Is that Georgina in Niqab at Saudi mall?

ALBAWABA - Georgina Rodríguez seems to be blending well in Saudi Arabia after her partner, footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, signed on with the Saudi national team, Al-Nassr.

In recent pictures and videos shared on social media, Georgina Rodríguez was seen in malls and shops in the Saudi capital, Riyagh.

In one video, fans mistook someone wearing the traditional Saudi face covering, known as the niqab, for the Spanish model in one of the malls in Saudi Arabia.

مقطع فيديو متداول لعارضة الأزياء جورجينا #رودريغيز (28 عاما) صديقة اللاعب البرتغالي كريستيانو #رونالدو وهي ترتدي ملابس رياضية وتتسوق مع أطفالها برفقة امرأة منقبة في مول برج المملكة وسط العاصمة #الرياض في #السعودية.#شو_صار+ pic.twitter.com/RxowCq8zsO — شو صار بلاس (@shusarplus) January 5, 2023

Some fans insisted in the comments' section that the veiled woman was in fact Ronaldo's girlfriend, Georgina.

Even though she was not wearing the niqab, Rodríguez appears to enjoy wearing the traditional Arab abaya, or cloak, as the 28-year-old shared pictures to her Instagram of the outfit she wore at Ronaldo's welcoming ceremony at Al-Nassr club.

In the caption, she wrote a verse from the bible that read: "2 Timothy 1:7 - For God hath not given us the spirit of fear; but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind."

But some fans were not pleased with Rodríguez's caption, which they deemed unacceptable for her to wear Islamic clothing, while quoting a Christian verse.

By Alexandra Abumuhor