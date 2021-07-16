Georgina Rodriguez is Always One to Look Her Best

She's always one to look her best.

And Georgina Rodriguez cut a very stylish figure as she attended the premiere of France at the Cannes Film Festival on Thursday.

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend, 27, opted for a figure-hugging chocolate brown gown with a thigh-high split that showed off her toned pins.

In a quirky twist, the gown was adorned with leather fringing and shoulder detailing that gave the whimsical frock an edgy touch.

Adding some extra height to her incredible frame, Georgina donned a pair of open-toe heels with a chic ankle strap.

She accessorised her look with stunning earrings and two large ring, adding some more wow-factor to her red carpet ensemble.

France, originally titled On A Half Clear Morning, is an internationally co-produced drama film, written and directed by Bruno Dumont.

The movie stars Lea Seydoux as a celebrity journalist juggling her busy career and personal life, but whose life is overturned by a freak car accident.

The film also stars Blanche Gardin, Benjamin Biolay, Emanuele Arioli, Juliane Köhler, Gaëtan Amiel, Jewad Zemmar and Marc Bettinelli.

While Lea is the leading lady in the film she has been forced to miss Cannes Film Festival after testing positive for Covid-19.

Cannes Film Festival's general secretary Francois Desrousseaux informed Variety that those attending the festival are tested on a daily basis.

He revealed an average of three people per day have been positive cases.

Earlier in the day, Georgina was a vision in blue as she stepped out in a ribbed knitted two-piece at the 74th Annual Cannes Film Festival.

The model flashed her midriff as she looked chic in the glittery co-ord which clung to her curvaceous figure.

The slightly sheer skirt had a sporty green stripe along the edge and had split to allow her to flaunt her slender legs.

The cardigan was held together by small black buttons over her cleavage.

She shaded from the French sun by framing her sun-kissed face with oversized black square sunglasses - having paused her yacht trip around Mallorca with her family.

Her teeth were gleaming white as she flashed a smile whilst attending the star-studded festival.

The Spanish beauty paired the look with white diamante Hermes mule sandals with a small block heel.

She carried her belongings in a grey Birkin bag also by the French fashion house, which she held in her manicured hand.

Georgina has recently been enjoying some family time with her partner, footballer Cristiano Ronaldo.

The pair have been sharing sun-drenched snaps to Instagram throughout their holiday, after her husband was knocked out of the Euro 2020 competition.

On Tuesday, she posted a very loved-up photo sharing a passionate kiss with her husband on a yacht.