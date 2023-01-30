Georgina shares sweet video of her kids

  1. Home
Alexandra Abumuhor

Published January 30th, 2023 - 07:50 GMT
Ronaldo and Georgina are raising 5 children together

ALBAWABA - Georgina Rodriguez shares a sweet video of her and two of her partner Cristiano Ronaldo's children, Bella and Mateo. 

Rodriguez is known for sharing with her followers documentation of her life and children, and now the Spanish model shared a special moment with her youngest children, Bella and Mateo. 

In the video, Bella is seen sitting in a baby chair giggling, with her big brother, Mateo in the bathtub trying to play with his younger sister. 

Rodriguez captioned the post: "Eternal love."

Ronaldo and Georgina are raising five children together, while currently living in Saudi amid the athlete's Al-Nassr deal.

In October of 2021, the love birds announced they were expecting twins, but the former Manchester United player announced that they lost one of the babies.

