Gerard Butler in Saudi Arabia to Premiere 'Hunter Killer' (Video)

Lebanese Producer Jamal Sanan travelled to Saudi Arabia to meet universal actor Gerard Butler, who is coming to the Saudi Kingdom for the screening of his film "Hunter Killer" today the 9th of October.

The screening of the new film will be accompanied by a big ceremony that is arranged by 'Eagle Films' at 'Vox Cinemas' in Riyadh which is the first of its kind in the kingdom.

The film's storyline revolves around an American head of a submarine squad that sails to save the kidnapped Russian president and has alongside Butler in its cast Gary Oldman, Common, Michael Nyqvist, Caroline Goodall, Michael Trucco, Ryan McPartlin, Toby Stephens, Linda Cardellini, Zane Holtz and others. Watch film's trailer below: