Get Ready Dubai! Nick Jonas is to Perform for The First Time in Dubai

Nick Jonas Will be in Dubai on October 26 (Source: nickjoans /Instagram )

Follow > Disable alert for Nick Jonas Follow >

It seems that a lot of international celebrities are coming to the Middle East this year for vacation or for performances, and the latter reason is our favorite of course.

The latest addition to the list is the former Jonas Brother, Nick Jonas.

The American singer will headline this year’s Fiesta De Los Muertos, a Halloween-themed concert, in Dubai on October 26.

It will be the first debut for the 26-year-old Jonas in the Middle East, after canceling the same event last year.

Nick Jonas promised his fans that he will make it up for them and will definitely return.

“I was really looking forward to meeting my fans in Dubai…However, I regret to announce that I am now unable to perform this year. I hope to be a part of the Halloween concert next year,” he said in a statement.

It seems that the Right Now singer kept his promise, and the concert will be held at 117 Live Arena, which was formerly known as the Autism Rocks Arena.