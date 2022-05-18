Get Ready! Mohammad Ramadan to Perform a Concert in Jordan This June

Mohammad Ramadan, is preparing to perform a concert in Jordan, on Friday, 17 June.

Ramadan will be performing a collection of his most famous songs including 'Coronavirus' 'Number 1', 'Mafia', Ya Habibi' , and 'Bum Bum'.

The concert will take place in Aqaba at the Ayla resort.

On another note, the actor revealed that he started filming his new movie, “Number One”, written by Ahmed Adel, directed by Yasser Sami.

And Ramadan wrote on his official page on “Facebook”: “In the name of God, we trust in God, we have started filming my next movie, Number One, Written by Ahmed Adel, directed by Yasser Sami, produced by Youssef Al-Taher.''

Mohamed Ramadan’s last cinematic work was the movie “The Treasure” and it was shown in two parts, and starring Mohamed Saad, Ruby, Hend Sabry, Ahmed Rizk, Amina Khalil, Ahmed Hatem, Abdel Aziz Makhyoun, and a large number of artists, composed by Abdel Rahim Kamal.

And the last Ramadan project was the series “Al Mishwar”, starring Mohamed Ramadan, Dina El Sherbini, Bayoumi Fouad, Ahmed Magdy, Ahmed Safwat, Ahmed Kamal, Mahmoud El Laithi, Nada Moussa, Mohamed Abdo, Caroline Khalil, Tharaa Jbeil, Hanan Youssef , Sarah Abdel Rahman, Mohsen Mansour and Sama Ibrahim, and the work was written by Mohamed Farid, directed by Mohamed Yassin.