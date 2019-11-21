Get Ready to See Tyga And Lil Wayne Live in Saudi Arabia

On Nov. 30, US rap star Lil Wayne will take to the stage at the Diriyah Circuit, along with fellow rapper Tyga and record producer Future.





Lil Wayne has sold more than 120 million records worldwide, including more than 15 million albums and 37 million digital tracks in the US, and he will bring some of that flavor to Saudi Arabia, where he is sure to perform tracks from his mixtapes and albums.

Meanwhile, Tyga will entertain the crowd with his hits “About You” and “Taste,” before Future takes to the stage with his mega-hits “Jumpman” and “Low Life.”

The Diriyah Music Festival is a series of concerts running alongside the sporting events of the Diriyah Season.

News that Imagine Dragons will kick off the festival by performing after day one of the Diriyah E-Prix on Nov. 22 was welcomed by music fans in Saudi Arabia. They will be supported by DJ Alan Walker and British dance band Clean Bandit.

On Nov. 23, Latin American music giant Maluma and regional sensation, Lebanese Canadian R&B/pop singer Massari, will follow day two of the Formula E racing.

Prince Abdulaziz Bin Turki Al-Faisal Al-Saud, Chairman of the General Sports Authority, said: “The Diriyah Music Festival is a key part of bringing people together for Diriyah Season and it promises to be the biggest celebration of music in the Kingdom’s history.”

The Diriyah Season is a month-long celebration of sport, kicking off with Formula E, followed by the world heavyweight title clash between world champion Andy Ruiz Jr and Anthony Joshua in the “Clash On The Dunes”, The Diriyah Tennis Cup and the elite Diriyah Equestrian Festival.

As well as the Diriyah Music Festival, the season features cultural festivities, food and retail experiences, and the stunning ‘Diriyah Oasis’, a giant entertainment and art hub with fun for all the family.