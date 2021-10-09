Get Ready! Super Junior Band to Be Live From Dubai

K-pop band Super Junior are set to perform in Dubai on Oct. 15 at the city’s first Korean Festival.

The festival, which will be held at The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, will take place from Oct. 14 to 16.

The boy group was scheduled to perform in Dubai in March 2020, along with other Korean brands like RGP, NCT 127, Laboum and Junset, but the concert was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In July 2019, Super Junior performed their debut show in Saudi Arabia. The concert, at King Abdullah Sports City, was part of the diverse international line up for Jeddah Season.



The group, which was put together by SM Entertainment in 2005, were pioneers of K-pop. With hits such as “Sorry, Sorry”, “Bonamana,” and “Mamacita,” they helped pave the way for other Korean artists to gain global recognition.

Super Junior earned 13 music awards from the Mnet Asian Music Awards, 16 from the Golden Disc Awards and are the second singing group to win the “Favorite Artist Korea” title at the 2008 MTV Asia Awards after jtL in 2003.

In 2012, they were nominated for “Best Asian Act” in MTV Europe Music Awards. In 2015, they won the “International Artist” and “Best Fandom” in the Teen Choice Awards.