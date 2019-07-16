Get Ready For The Ultimate Disney Movie Marathon in Dubai

A magical adventure awaits Disney fans of all ages at Dubai Opera! From 15-30 October, you can revisit timeless classics, celebrated animations and live-action titles back-to-back during the Disney Festival.

Travel down the nostalgia-filled halls of the Disney kingdom and introduce little ones to your childhood favourites, from Honey, I Shrunk the Kids and The Little Mermaid to Hocus Pocus and Lady and the Tramp. More recent releases are in the line-up, including Moana, Monsters University and High School Musical 3, for a recap of Disney’s timeless legacy.

It’s the perfect opportunity for Disney lovers in Dubai to sing along to their favourite tunes and revisit heartwarming tales together. Dubai Opera’s unmatched acoustic quality guarantees a dynamic movie-going experience that will plunge you in the middle of the action.

Get your tickets now at AED40 for children and AED60 for adults, along with a festival pass starting at AED295 for children and AED495 for adults. Toddlers under two and their nannies attend for free.

Warm up your vocal cords, dust off your costumes and get ready with these top tunes you’ll hear at the Disney Festival:

‘I Wan’na Be Like You’ - The Jungle Book

‘Part of Your World’ - The Little Mermaid

‘The Work Song’ - Cinderella

‘Belle’ - Beauty and the Beast

‘How Far I’ll Go’ - Moana



