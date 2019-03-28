Get Your Passports Ready! Maroon 5 to Perform in Dubai

The band visited Dubai in 2011 (Source: maroon5 / Instagram )

American pop-rock band Maroon 5, responsible for radio hits “Girls like you” and “This love,” is performing in Dubai this year, although exact details of the upcoming concert has yet to be announced.

The band, led by its front man Adam Levine, is currently on a 60-date world tour that started in South America. It is not confirmed when the band is heading to Dubai, but numerous reports indicate it might likely happen late this year, after the hitmakers close off their European tour in June.

Local reports also said the concert might take place at a new indoor venue in the emirates, Dubai Arena, which could accommodate 17,000 guests.

Eager fans can register online to get more updates about the hotly tipped concert.

The Grammy-winning band visited Dubai in 2011, and performed at the World Trade Center.

