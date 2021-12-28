Ghada Adel in Tears in First TV Interview With Ex-husband

After their 20-years old marriage ended in 2018, Ghada Adel and former husband, director Magdy El Hawary, appeared together on TV last night, for the first time since their divorce.

The ex-couple interviewed each other on MBC's second season of Bisaraha Ma... (Honestly With...), in a candid interview that brought the 47-years old actress into tears.

While most fans saluted the former couple's courage to appear in public after their divorce, especially since their conversation showed decent individuals who genuinely care about each other, many wondered about the reasons that ended their marriage in 2018.

Throughout the interview, the two talked about the possibilities of remarrying, to which El Hawary stressed that he "will not marry a woman unless she understands that he still loves Ghada". He also adds that he has "asked their kids to not approve of any men she meets", in an attempt to persuade her to get back to him.

The former couple also offered each other honest feedback on their professional choices, including the films they worked on together during their marriage.

Finally, Ghada Adel cried briefly as she refused to reminisce on their marriage years saying "she doesn't like to remember past memories".

غادة عادل وطليقها

The interview ended after Magdy El Hawary asked Ghada Adel if she would like to go for dinner with him, to which she happily agreed.

Ghada Adel and Magdy El Hawary have five kids together and have worked extensively during the 2000s. Over the years, Ghada starred in at least three of the movie El Hawary directed, including the 2001 55 Esaaf, the 2005 Young Lovers, and the 2007 Nae'ma Bay.