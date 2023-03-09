Ghaitha supports husband rape convict Lamjarred

ALBAWABA - A new message of support from Ghaitha Al-Alaki to her husband, Saad Lamjarred amid being sentenced to 6 years in prison for rape.

Ghaitha Al-Alaki, Saad Lamjarred's wife sent a message of support dedicated to her husband through her Instagram story.

She wrote: "The only reason I call myself strong today, is because I have a man like you to love ma and take care of me, choosing to spend the rest of my life with you was the best decision I have ever made, you are my happily ever after."

She continued: "My happy place, my always and forever, my shoulder to lean on, my everything, today it's women's day so I would like to take a moment to thank the man who makes me feel loved, protected, cherished, respected, wanted, appreciated and the happiest of them all."

"Thank you for being a blessing in my life, being in love with you makes every single day worth fighting for, cheers to the love of my life, Saad Lamjarred."