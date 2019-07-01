'Ghosts' at The Junction

Norwegian playwright Henrik Ibsen’s family tragedy ‘Ghosts’ is coming to life at Alserkal Avenue for three days this August. The play unravels the struggle of the inner self and one’s relationship with the past and present.

‘Ghosts’ was written in 1881 and premiered in Chicago in 1882. It was a critique on the state of morality in the 19th century, based around a woman trying to right her husband’s wrongs.

Date 22 August - 24 August 2019
Category Live Entertainment
Venue The Junction
Telephone +971 4 338 8525
Ticket price AED75-100
Admission 7-9:30pm
Website http://www.thejunctiondubai.com/event/ghosts?instance_id=614

 

