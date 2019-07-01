'Ghosts' at The Junction

Norwegian playwright Henrik Ibsen’s family tragedy ‘Ghosts’ is coming to life at Alserkal Avenue for three days this August. The play unravels the struggle of the inner self and one’s relationship with the past and present.
‘Ghosts’ was written in 1881 and premiered in Chicago in 1882. It was a critique on the state of morality in the 19th century, based around a woman trying to right her husband’s wrongs.
|Date
|22 August - 24 August 2019
|Category
|Live Entertainment
|Venue
|The Junction
|Telephone
|+971 4 338 8525
|Ticket price
|AED75-100
|Admission
|7-9:30pm
|Website
|http://www.thejunctiondubai.com/event/ghosts?instance_id=614
