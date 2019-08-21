Gigi Hadid is Catching Feelings For Tyler Cameron

The 24-year-old model - who previously dated former One Direction star Zayn Malik - has been spotted on several dates with the 'Bachelorette' star in recent weeks, and sources have now said she's beginning to catch feelings for the hunk.



A source said Gigi is "really into" 26-year-old Tyler, and claims her friends are "supportive" of her decision to move on from ex partner Zayn.







The insider added to Us Weekly magazine: "Everyone around Gigi is very supportive of her moving on. It was not a good move for Gigi and Zayn to be around each other. It wasn't a healthy situation for her. She's doing a lot better."



Over the weekend, Gigi and Tyler were spotted on a date in New York state, where they were seen buying wine together just one day after having been spotted on another date grabbing coffee.



Prior to their weekend dates, a source close to the blonde beauty claimed that Gigi was eager to keep her burgeoning romance "casual".



It was suggested that, for the moment, Gigi and Tyler are determined to simply have fun together.



The insider explained: "Although Gigi and Tyler are spending more and more time together, they are still casually dating.



"Gigi went through a break-up from a serious relationship and Tyler just got off a dating show. The two are enjoying building a friendship first, going on dates and having fun. Nothing more than that right now."



Meanwhile, 'Bachelorette' star Hannah Brown recently slammed Tyler - who was a runner-up on the show - for his public romance with Gigi, as she found it "disrespectful" after she had been getting closer to him herself.



Speaking on the 'Bachelor Happy Hour' podcast, host Rachel Lindsay said of the situation: "I guess I find it disrespectful. It's kind of like, bro, slow your roll.



"You're on Twitter talking about 'Hannah's the queen' and preaching about respect, but then you're being a little disrespectful by dating [Gigi] in such a public way where you know it's going to get so much attention. I think that's my beef with it."



Hannah agreed: "I think that's my beef with it, too. We are not dating-dating, at all, we hung out, but we also had conversations of both, like, knowing that there's still something there.



"When you are in the public eye, you do have to just be respectful of each other. And yeah, I wish I would've got a little bit more than two days. But, you know, it is OK."