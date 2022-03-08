Gigi Hadid Confirms She Will be Donating Her Paris Fashion Week Earnings To Ukraine & Palestine

Written by Alexandra Abumuhor

Palestinian-American model Gigi Hadid announced that she will donate all proceeds from Paris Fashion week to relief efforts in Ukraine and occupied Palestine.

And Gigi Hadid wrote, through her account on "Instagram", on Monday: 'Having a set Fashion Month schedule has meant that my colleagues and I often present new fashion collections during heartbreaking and traumatic times in history. We don’t have control over most of our work schedules, but we would like to walk ‘for’ something.''

She added: 'Following in the footsteps of my friend @micarganaraz, I am pledging to donate my earnings from the Fall 2022 shows to aid those suffering from the war in Ukraine, as well as continuing to support those experiencing the same in Palestine. Our eyes and hearts must be open to all human injustice. May we all see each other as brothers and sisters, beyond politics, beyond race, beyond religion. At the the end of the day, innocent lives pay for war- not leaders.''

The mother of one concluded the caption seeking 'HANDS OFF UKRAINE. HANDS OFF PALESTINE. PEACE. PEACE. PEACE.'

Gigi's dad Real estate developer Mohammed Hadid also took to his Instagram page to announce that the supermodel will be pledging the money she makes from her Fall 2022 shows to those suffering in both war-torn countries.

The 73-year-old wrote: 'Gigi Hadid is donating all of her earnings for Fashion Week to Ukraine and Palestine. The 26-year-old supermodel - whose father, Mohamed, is an Arab Palestinian - announced on Sunday (06.03.22) that she will be pledging the money she makes from her Fall 2022 shows to those suffering in both war-torn countries. '