Gigi Hadid Opens Runway for LuisaViaRoma 90 Anniversary

They stormed down the runway for LUISAVIAROMA the night before.

And things were more low-key for sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid as they were seen stepping out for a casual outing in Florence, Italy on Friday afternoon.





Gigi, 24, cut a stylish figure in a printed jumpsuit atop a white shirt, while throwing on a pair of shades on her make-up free features.

Gigi opted for maximum comfort as she switched out her heels for a pair of chunky white trainers while strolling along.

Meanwhile sister Bella showed off her long, lean legs in a pair of skintight bicycle shorts.

She teamed the black number with a black long-sleeves top with cut-out detailing.

A pair of shades dangled around her neck on a gold chain as she decided to wear her glasses instead.

Toting her belongings in a Louis Vuitton bag, Bella opted for only a simple slick of make-up, while her brunette locks were pulled into a bun.

The night before Bella was in full glam mode as she took to the runway in an all-black look.

Her form-fitting black top put emphasis on her impossibly tiny waist and she completed the look with PVC trousers.

The girlfriend of The Weeknd had her brunette locks styled into a slick bun, while an oversized black hat tamed the rest of her tresses in place.

Sister Gigi ruled the catwalk in a sexy white top and tie combination, complete with PVC skinny trousers,

Gigi looked incredible in her androgynous inspired ensemble which featured button detailing, as well as an oversized collar.