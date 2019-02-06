Gigi Hadid Unveils Her New Athleisure Collection With Reebok

Launching a collection is important to Hadid because of her love of sports. (Source: gigihadid - Instagram)

US-Palestinian model Gigi Hadid has unveiled her new athleisure collection with Reebok — complete with a 1980s-inspired color theme, fashionable co-ords and streetstyle sneakers.

On Instagram, Hadid gushed about the new collection, saying it is especially important to her because of her love of sports.



“Designing my first athleisure collection for (Reebok) was everything I’d hoped. Growing up, sports played such a big part in my life, and many of the lessons I learned as an athlete have been true guides for me in my personal and professional life,” she shared.





“Today, two of my high school volleyball coaches have come across the country to NYC to help me launch this first #REEBOKxGIGI collection with a day on the court. This amazing collision of worlds is the epitome of what this collection means to me and I really hope you love wearing it in and out of the gym.”



She shared a flurry of promotional photos on Instagram, including snaps of herself in active poses — running, jumping and posing up a storm with a lush forest in the background.



The 23-year-old model was spotted wearing her Reebok gear in New York shortly after she posted the announcement on Instagram.



She was seen wearing a pair of he chunky Aztrek Double X Gigi Hadid sneakers along with a simple black t-shirt.



It turns out the Victoria’s Secret beauty was visiting the DREAM Charter School in East Harlem, where she posed in the locker room before sitting down with several schoolchildren to sign apparel from her line.





She then showed off her volleyball skills and was snapped leaping into the air on the court as students looked on from the stands.



“Thank you to my @reebok family and my high school coaches @awexla @carlos.gray9 for a perfect day of play,” she posted on Instagram.





The collection is available online at reebk.co/gigi_collection and in select stores worldwide.