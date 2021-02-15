  1. Home
Gigi Hadid Wants to Donate Khai's Stuff to Mom in Need

Published February 15th, 2021 - 09:56 GMT
 Part-Palestinian supermodel Gigi Hadid has decided to donate her daughter Khai’s baby items to mothers in need. 

The new mom, whose daughter with singer Zayn Malik is almost five months old, shared her initiative on Instagram Stories this week. 

“We have a couple things that Khai has grown out of that I would like to re-home somewhere that needs and deserves them!” she wrote to her 63.8 million followers, alongside photos of Khai’s smart bassinet and infant seat.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

“Would love to see these go to a person or family that maybe fosters babies often or somewhere where they’d be useful for a while (as babies grow out of these pretty quickly),” she added. “I will choose one or two places to gift these (obviously FREE) and cover shipping! Excited to find these new homes and hope they can help (sic),” she added.

