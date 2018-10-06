Gisele Bundchen, Husband Tom ''Fell in Love' Since First Date

Gisele Bündchen, Tom Brady. (Gisele Bundchen/ Instagram)

Gisele Bundchen says she "fell in love" with husband Tom Brady during their first date.

The 38-year-old Brazilian model shared details about her blind date with Brady on Thursday's episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

"We actually had a blind date," Bundchen told host Jimmy Fallon. "It was a funny story, because for some reason, everybody thought they needed to find me a boyfriend. So, actually, it was my third blind date."

"I figured, let's meet for a drink because a drink can take three minutes or two hours," she said. "When I saw those kind eyes, I literally fell in love right away. I was like, what? He was just so sweet. You know how sweet he is."