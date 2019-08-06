  1. Home
Gladiator in Concert at Dubai Opera

Published August 6th, 2019 - 11:29 GMT
Watch 'Gladiator' as part of the most epic cinema-orchestra mashup at the Dubai Opera this September. Ridley Scott’s Oscar-winning masterpiece is taking on a new life as the Armenian State Orchestra performs Hans Zimmer and Lisa Gerrard's iconic film score with live vocal soloists and chorus.

You can enjoy the film on a large, high-definition screen at the state-of-the-art performance venue, which offers unparalleled acoustic quality. This movie-going experience is unlike any other and will shed new light on a classic film, which stars Russell Crowe and Joaquin Phoenix.

Date 18 September - 19 September 2019
Category Live Entertainment , Lifestyle
Venue Dubai Opera
Telephone +971 4 440 8888
Ticket price AED175-550
Admission 8pm
Website http://www.dubaiopera.com/showlist/gladiator/

 

