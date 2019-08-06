Gladiator in Concert at Dubai Opera

Watch 'Gladiator' as part of the most epic cinema-orchestra mashup at the Dubai Opera this September. Ridley Scott’s Oscar-winning masterpiece is taking on a new life as the Armenian State Orchestra performs Hans Zimmer and Lisa Gerrard's iconic film score with live vocal soloists and chorus.
You can enjoy the film on a large, high-definition screen at the state-of-the-art performance venue, which offers unparalleled acoustic quality. This movie-going experience is unlike any other and will shed new light on a classic film, which stars Russell Crowe and Joaquin Phoenix.
|Date
|18 September - 19 September 2019
|Category
|Live Entertainment , Lifestyle
|Venue
|Dubai Opera
|Telephone
|+971 4 440 8888
|Ticket price
|AED175-550
|Admission
|8pm
|Website
|http://www.dubaiopera.com/showlist/gladiator/
Via SyndiGate.info
