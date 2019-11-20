Glamorous! Princess Charlene and Prince Albert Celebrate Monaco’s National Day (Pictures)

The royal family of Monaco put on a glamorous display as they celebrated the country's National Day at the Monaco Palace today.





Princess Charlene, 41, cut a glamorous figure in an all white ensemble as she joined Prince Albert, 61, the reigning monarch, to mark the annual day he ascended the throne.

They were seen waving from the balcony, joined by their cute twins Jacques and Gabriella, 4, who looked less impressed with the parade.

Also present was Princess Caroline of Hanover, 62, her daughter Princess Alexandra of Hanover, 20, her son Pierre Casiraghi, 32, his wife Beatrice Borromeo, and their children Stefano, 2, and Francesco, 1.

They were joined by Caroline's elder son Andrea Casiraghi, 35, and his American-born wife Tatiana Santo Domingo, 35.

Meanwhile Princess Stéphanie of Monaco's son Louis Ducruet, 26, his wife Marie Chevallier, 26, were also present.

The family cut a chic display, with South African-born former Olympic swimmer Charlene - who shares two children with Albert - teaming a white blazer and poloneck with a matching hat and palazzo trousers.

Beatrice Borromeo opted for a checked black and green cape overcoat, a stylish netted fascinator and statement earrings.

Despite being one of the younger royals, Alexandra of Hanover held her own in a designer ensemble, which included a stylish sleeveless tan trench, a designer belt and a Christian Dior saddle bag.

Braving the cold, Marie brought a splash of colour in a bright blue asymmetric frock , nude heels and a fascinator.

Tatiano joined Charlene's penchant for white, wearing a pale overcoat, black hat and monochrome heels.

Meanwhile the royal men looked dapper in sharply cut suits and blazers as they watched the guard's procession.

After assembling on the balcony, which was adorned with a stunning floral display, the family proceeded to the cathedral for a traditional ceremony.

The National Day of Monaco, also known as the Sovereign Prince's Day, is celebrated every year on November 19.

The annual holiday takes place on the same day as Prince Albert of Monaco ascended to the throne.

The date of the National Day was traditionally determined by the reigning Prince.













