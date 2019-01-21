Glass is The Number One movie in North America

The movie earned $40.6 million (Source: universalpictures / Youtube )

Glass, the sequel to M. Night Shyamalan's Unbroken and Split thrillers, is the No. 1 movie in North America this weekend, earning $40.6 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is The Upside with $15.7 million, followed by Dragon Ball Super: Broly at No. 3 with $10.7 million, Aquaman at No. 4 with $10.3 million and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse at No. 5 with $7.3 million.

Rounding out the top tier are A Dog's Way Home at No. 6 with $7.1 million, Escape Room at No. 7 with $5.3 million, Mary Poppins Returns at No. 8 with $5.2 million, Bumblebee at No. 9 with $4.7 million and On the Basis of Sex at No. 10 with $4 million.



