Global Icon! Janet Jackson Makes an Emotional Speech on MTV Europe Music Awards Stage

Janet Jackson at a previous event this year. (Source: AFP)

US singer Camila Cabello swept the MTV Europe Music Awards on Sunday, winning best song with her hit “Havana” as well as best artist and best video, while Janet Jackson made an emotional speech on stage.

Jackson was crowned a “global icon,” a title previously awarded to U2, Queen, Whitney Houston and Eminem.

Accepting the award, she addressed abused women, saying: “I am one of those women, women who have been gagged both literally and emotionally, women who have been abused, women who have been intimidated, women who have lived in fear… I stand with you. You are my sisters.”

With two awards — for best hip hop artist and best look — US rapper Nicki Minaj held her own.

Meanwhile, Dua Lipa won best pop artist, while the US group Panic! at the Disco won best alternative artist and Marshmello snagged best electro artist.

Canadian singer Shawn Mendes, winner of three prizes in 2017, won best live artist.