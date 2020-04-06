  1. Home
  3. Go Makka! Mohamed Salah Trains His Daughter on How to Play Football During Home Stay.. Wa…

Go Makka! Mohamed Salah Trains His Daughter on How to Play Football During Home Stay.. Watch

Published April 6th, 2020 - 07:34 GMT
Mohamed Salah

Egyptian international soccer player Mohamed Salah, striker midfielder for the Liverpool soccer team, is having an entertaining home stay due to the new Coronavirus pandemic, following the footsteps of world celebrities.

Salah shared, with his followers, a video of him training his daughter Makka on how to play soccer in their backyard garden, in order to maintain his physical fitness.

In one funny shot, Mohamed appeared lifting Makka, then they carry on playing soccer.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

