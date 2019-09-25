Going Green for the Flag? Halema Bouland Dances in Front of a Mirror on Saudi National Day!

Social media users shared a new video published by Kuwaiti presenter Halema Bouland in celebration of Saudi National Day.





Halema was dancing and singing “I am a Kuwaiti and I love Saudi Arabia” in front of a mirror.

Bouland drew attention to her dance moves as well as the green tight dress. She commented on a photo she posted on Snapchat, “final look”.

The re-published video on Instagram accounts generated over 95,000 views, where many criticized her for the way she congratulated Saudi people on their National Day.