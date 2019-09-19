Going Sexy Bedouin? Halema Bouland Dancing Wearing Tight Abaya and Burka.. Watch!

Kuwaiti media personality Halema Bouland shared an audacious video with her followers while dancing and wearing fitted red abaya and covering her face with a black burka.
The video sparked an uproar of criticism, with some considering it as act contrary to the customs and traditions of Saudi Bedouin nomads in particular, and Arabs in general.
. #حليمه_بولند بالبرقع . . @fattybrownstore_ @fattybrownstore_ يوجد لدينا جميع انوع الشعر الطبيعي هندي برازيلي افريقي يوجد لدينا جميع الأطوال والاوان والمديلات باروكه الجذور ( باروكه الخفيه) باروكه المشاهير تنفرق من جميع الجهات جميع التسريحات منابت وبويصلات شعر حقيقيه اكستنشن كلبسات و خياطه وتيب لاصق وغطاء الصلع ريحي شعرك وحصلي على شعر طبيعي ١٠٠٪ صبغه فير سيشور غسيل بأسعار مغريه @fattybrownstore_ @fattybrownstore_
Halima had previously refused to classify her clothes as sexy, while stressing that she was committed to performing her prayers.
Last March, in an interview with the program "Kalam Nawaeem", broadcasted on MBC Saudi Arabia, she said that the way she picks up her clothes can be classified as "femininity and softness", and not sexy.
© 2000 - 2019 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)