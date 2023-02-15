Golden Globe winner Raquel Welch dies at 82

ALBAWABA - American actress Raquel Welch died aged 82 on Wednesday after a brief illness, her manager and family revealed.

Welch was the first to appear in a deerskin bikini in "One Million Years BC," which made her an international sex symbol.

RIP Raquel Welch, who just passed at 82.



In addition to an incredible career, I will never forget her beating the crap out of Kramer and Elaine on that episode of Seinfeld.



In addition to an incredible career, I will never forget her beating the crap out of Kramer and Elaine on that episode of Seinfeld.

Funny and beautiful.

Welch, who owns a Golden Globe award, starred in over 30 films and about 50 television series.

Her career continued for about five decades and she was most recognized for filming in "Fantastic Voyage" and "The Three Musketeers."

The U.S. actress was born Jo Raquel Tejada in 1940 and she grew up in California. Welch won several beauty titles when she was at a very young age.