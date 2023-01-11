Golden Globes 2023: complete list of winners

ALBAWABA - The 80th Golden Globe Awards honors the best in film and TV, and winners are chosen by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

This year's annual ceremony took place on Jan. 10, 2023, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

With many A-listers attending, the ceremony was aired in the United States on NBC, and Albawaba has prepared a complete list of this year's Golden Globes winner list.

Best Motion Picture (Drama)

Congratulations to the cast and crew of #TheFabelmans on winning the #GoldenGlobe for Best Motion Picture (Drama). pic.twitter.com/cZuv7H2DDk — The Fabelmans (@thefabelmans) January 11, 2023

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

Winner: The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy)

"The Banshees of Inisherin" wins the #GoldenGlobe for Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy.https://t.co/IpBnF0ZqEp pic.twitter.com/BPskGu2icN — Variety (@Variety) January 11, 2023

Babylon

WINNER: The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Triangle of Sadness

Best Motion Picture (Non-English Language)

‘Argentina, 1985’ wins the Golden Globe award for Best Foreign Language Film. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/bZN9KSHaqO — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 11, 2023

All Quiet on the Western Front

WINNER: Argentina, 1985

Close

Decision to Leave

RRR

Best Motion Picture (Animated)

WINNER: Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Inu-Oh

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Best Director (Motion Picture)

Congratulations to Steven Spielberg on winning the #GoldenGlobe for Best Director for #TheFabelmans. pic.twitter.com/msumDTX57L — The Fabelmans (@thefabelmans) January 11, 2023

James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water

The Daniels, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Baz Luhrmann, Elvis

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

WINNER: Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Best Screenplay (Motion Picture)

The Banshees of Inisherin is the winner of THREE @goldenglobes!

Best Picture - Musical/Comedy

Best Actor in a Musical/Comedy – Colin Farrell

Best Screenplay – Martin McDonagh#GoldenGlobes2023 pic.twitter.com/zODGfbnk6t — Searchlight Pictures UK (@SearchlightUK) January 11, 2023

Todd Field, Tár

The Daniels, Everything Everywhere All at Once

WINNER: Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Sarah Polley, Women Talking

Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner, The Fabelmans

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama)

Congratulations to #ElvisMovie’s @AustinButler on winning his first @GoldenGlobes Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama! pic.twitter.com/m8DMPtkGnf — Elvis Movie (@ElvisMovie) January 11, 2023

WINNER: Austin Butler, Elvis

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Hugh Jackman, The Son

Bill Nighy, Living

Jeremy Pope, The Inspection

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture (Drama)

Cate Blanchett has won the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture Drama at the #GoldenGlobes2023 for #TAR. https://t.co/Zlbua6Npnj pic.twitter.com/4RV5fOBQ7j — IndieWire (@IndieWire) January 11, 2023

WINNER: Cate Blanchett, Tár

Olivia Colman, Empire of Light

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy)

Colin Farrell is the WINNER of the Golden Globe Award for BEST ACTOR in #BansheesMovie! pic.twitter.com/iJvVDyrODa — The Banshees of Inisherin (@Banshees_Movie) January 11, 2023

Diego Calva, Babylon

Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Adam Driver, White Noise

WINNER: Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ralph Fiennes, The Menu

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy)

Here's the official portrait of Michelle Yeoh with her Golden Globe award for Best Actress Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'. #GoldenGlobes 📸: Raven B/Golden Globes https://t.co/UCYSte5Chi pic.twitter.com/tbWx7jaNs8 — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) January 11, 2023

Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Margot Robbie, Babylon

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu

Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

WINNER: Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Ke Huy Quan wins Best Supporting Actor at the #GoldenGlobes for EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE pic.twitter.com/tGioQz4xpR — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) January 11, 2023

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brad Pitt, Babylon

WINNER: Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Congratulations to Angela Bassett on her Golden Globe win for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for Black Panther: #WakandaForever #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/zVf3ZKGUBl — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) January 11, 2023

WINNER: Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Dolly de Leon, Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan, She Said

Best Original Score (Motion Picture)

Justin Hurwitz Wins Golden Globe for 'Babylon' Score. https://t.co/K9MJCflj9D pic.twitter.com/Cg7AaxHQNe — Film Music Reporter (@filmmusicrep) January 11, 2023

Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Hildur Gudnadóttir, Women Talking

WINNER: Justin Hurwitz, Babylon

John Williams, The Fabelmans

Best Original Song (Motion Picture)

"Naatu Naatu" by Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, and Rahul Sipligunj from the film 'RRR' wins the Golden Globe for Best Original Song - Motion Picture. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/kX9RwmhRxJ — Geeks of Color (@GeeksOfColor) January 11, 2023

"Carolina" by Taylor Swift from Where the Crawdads Sing

"Ciao Papa" by Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz, Guillermo del Toro from Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

"Hold My Hand" by Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Benjamin Rice from Top Gun: Maverick

"Lift Me Up" by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, and Ludwig Göransson from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

WINNER: "Naatu Naatu" by M.M. Keeravani, Kala Bhairava, Rahul Sipligunj from RRR



Best Television Series (Musical or Comedy)

‘ABBOTT ELEMENTARY’ wins Best TV Series: Comedy at the #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/qDDlZ7W2jL — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) January 11, 2023

WINNER: Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Wednesday

Best Television Series (Drama)

Congratulations to House of the Dragon for winning the Golden Globe for Best Drama Series! pic.twitter.com/QBkWwChbVz — Winter is Coming (@WiCnet) January 11, 2023

Better Call Saul

The Crown

WINNER: House of the Dragon

Ozark

Severance

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series (Drama)

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

WINNER: Kevin Costner, Yellowstone

Diego Luna, Andor

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series (Drama)

Zendaya wins Best TV Actress in a Drama Series at the #GoldenGlobes for EUPHORIA pic.twitter.com/H8vyIukJMq — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) January 11, 2023

Emma D'Arcy, House of the Dragon

Laura Linney, Ozark

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily

WINNER: Zendaya, Euphoria

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series (Musical or Comedy)

Quinta Brunson wins Best TV Actress in a Comedy at the #GoldenGlobes for ABBOTT ELEMENTARY pic.twitter.com/vLNhsjvoLR — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) January 11, 2023

WINNER: Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series (Musical or Comedy)

Jeremy 👏 Allen 👏 White! 👏 Congratulations on his amazing #GoldenGlobes win for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy in FX’s The Bear! pic.twitter.com/9CJMKZ1iIu — Hulu (@hulu) January 11, 2023

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

WINNER: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Television Series

Congratulations to Tyler James Williams on winning Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series at the #GoldenGlobes for Abbott Elementary 🖤 pic.twitter.com/gFhxc6araw — MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) January 11, 2023

John Lithgow, The Old Man

Jonathan Pryce, The Crown

John Turturro, Severance

WINNER: Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler, Barry

Best Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Television Series

🌟 Our winner for Best Supporting Actress - Television Series is Julia Garner for her role in Ozark! Congratulations 🌟



Watch the #GoldenGlobes LIVE on NBC and Peacock now! pic.twitter.com/bsAcwivEJd — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 11, 2023

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

WINNER: Julia Garner, Ozark

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

"The White Lotus" wins the #GoldenGlobe for Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television. https://t.co/IpBnF0ZqEp pic.twitter.com/SMLrcdfamm — Variety (@Variety) January 11, 2023

Black Bird

Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

The Dropout

Pam & Tommy

WINNER: The White Lotus

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Evan Peters wins Best Actor in a Limited Series at the #GoldenGlobes for ‘Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.’ pic.twitter.com/rHVdxZt8nb — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 11, 2023

Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Colin Firth, The Staircase

Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven

WINNER: Evan Peters, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Amanda Seyfried wins Best Actress in a Limited Series at the #GoldenGlobes for THE DROPOUT pic.twitter.com/KMR6k71zxi — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) January 11, 2023

Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Lily James, Pam & Tommy

Julia Roberts, Gaslit

WINNER: Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television



Jennifer Coolidge wins Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series at the #GoldenGlobes for ‘The White Lotus.’ pic.twitter.com/Vd93USLLv6 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 11, 2023

WINNER: Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven

Niecy Nash, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Paul Walter Hauser poses with the Best Performance in a Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film award for "Black Bird" at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.



More 📸 #GoldenGlobes 👉 https://t.co/PXtrD4luJN pic.twitter.com/LcMVGCyNef — Getty Images Entertainment (@GettyVIP) January 11, 2023

F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus

Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient

WINNER: Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

Richard Jenkins, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy