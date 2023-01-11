Golden Globes 2023: complete list of winners

ALBAWABA - The 80th Golden Globe Awards honors the best in film and TV, and winners are chosen by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.
This year's annual ceremony took place on Jan. 10, 2023, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.
With many A-listers attending, the ceremony was aired in the United States on NBC, and Albawaba has prepared a complete list of this year's Golden Globes winner list.
Best Motion Picture (Drama)
Best Motion Picture (Drama) - The Fabelmans
Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
Winner: The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Best Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy)
Best Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy) - The Banshees of Inisherin
Babylon
WINNER: The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Triangle of Sadness
Best Motion Picture (Non-English Language)
Best Motion Picture (Non-English Language) - Argentina, 1985
All Quiet on the Western Front
WINNER: Argentina, 1985
Close
Decision to Leave
RRR
Best Motion Picture (Animated)
Best Motion Picture (Animated) - Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
WINNER: Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Inu-Oh
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
Best Director (Motion Picture)
Best Director (Motion Picture) - Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water
The Daniels, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Baz Luhrmann, Elvis
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
WINNER: Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Best Screenplay (Motion Picture)
The Banshees of Inisherin is the winner of THREE @goldenglobes!

Best Picture - Musical/Comedy
Best Actor in a Musical/Comedy – Colin Farrell
Best Screenplay – Martin McDonagh
Best Picture - Musical/Comedy
Best Actor in a Musical/Comedy – Colin Farrell
Best Screenplay – Martin McDonagh#GoldenGlobes2023 pic.twitter.com/zODGfbnk6t
Todd Field, Tár
The Daniels, Everything Everywhere All at Once
WINNER: Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Sarah Polley, Women Talking
Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner, The Fabelmans
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama) - Austin Butler, Elvis
WINNER: Austin Butler, Elvis
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Hugh Jackman, The Son
Bill Nighy, Living
Jeremy Pope, The Inspection
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture (Drama)
Cate Blanchett has won the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture Drama at the #GoldenGlobes2023 for #TAR.
WINNER: Cate Blanchett, Tár
Olivia Colman, Empire of Light
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy)
Colin Farrell is the WINNER of the Golden Globe Award for BEST ACTOR in The Banshees of Inisherin
Diego Calva, Babylon
Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Adam Driver, White Noise
WINNER: Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ralph Fiennes, The Menu
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy)
Michelle Yeoh wins Best Actress Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'.
Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Margot Robbie, Babylon
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu
Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
WINNER: Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Ke Huy Quan wins Best Supporting Actor at the #GoldenGlobes for EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brad Pitt, Babylon
WINNER: Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Angela Bassett wins Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
WINNER: Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Dolly de Leon, Triangle of Sadness
Carey Mulligan, She Said
Best Original Score (Motion Picture)
Justin Hurwitz Wins Golden Globe for 'Babylon' Score.
Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Hildur Gudnadóttir, Women Talking
WINNER: Justin Hurwitz, Babylon
John Williams, The Fabelmans
Best Original Song (Motion Picture)
"Naatu Naatu" by Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, and Rahul Sipligunj from the film 'RRR' wins the Golden Globe for Best Original Song - Motion Picture.
"Carolina" by Taylor Swift from Where the Crawdads Sing
"Ciao Papa" by Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz, Guillermo del Toro from Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
"Hold My Hand" by Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Benjamin Rice from Top Gun: Maverick
"Lift Me Up" by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, and Ludwig Göransson from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
WINNER: "Naatu Naatu" by M.M. Keeravani, Kala Bhairava, Rahul Sipligunj from RRR
Best Television Series (Musical or Comedy)
'ABBOTT ELEMENTARY' wins Best TV Series: Comedy at the #GoldenGlobes
WINNER: Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Wednesday
Best Television Series (Drama)
House of the Dragon wins the Golden Globe for Best Drama Series
Better Call Saul
The Crown
WINNER: House of the Dragon
Ozark
Severance
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series (Drama)
Kevin Costner wins Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series (Drama) for Yellowstone
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
WINNER: Kevin Costner, Yellowstone
Diego Luna, Andor
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series (Drama)
Zendaya wins Best TV Actress in a Drama Series at the #GoldenGlobes for EUPHORIA
Emma D'Arcy, House of the Dragon
Laura Linney, Ozark
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily
WINNER: Zendaya, Euphoria
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series (Musical or Comedy)
Quinta Brunson wins Best TV Actress in a Comedy at the #GoldenGlobes for ABBOTT ELEMENTARY
WINNER: Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Jean Smart, Hacks
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series (Musical or Comedy)
Jeremy Allen White wins Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy for The Bear
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
WINNER: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Television Series
Tyler James Williams wins Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series at the #GoldenGlobes for Abbott Elementary
John Lithgow, The Old Man
Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
John Turturro, Severance
WINNER: Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler, Barry
Best Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Television Series
Julia Garner wins Best Supporting Actress - Television Series for her role in Ozark
Watch the #GoldenGlobes LIVE on NBC and Peacock now! pic.twitter.com/bsAcwivEJd
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
WINNER: Julia Garner, Ozark
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
"The White Lotus" wins the #GoldenGlobe for Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television.
Black Bird
Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
The Dropout
Pam & Tommy
WINNER: The White Lotus
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Evan Peters wins Best Actor in a Limited Series at the #GoldenGlobes for 'Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.'
Taron Egerton, Black Bird
Colin Firth, The Staircase
Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
WINNER: Evan Peters, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Amanda Seyfried wins Best Actress in a Limited Series at the #GoldenGlobes for THE DROPOUT
Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Lily James, Pam & Tommy
Julia Roberts, Gaslit
WINNER: Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Jennifer Coolidge wins Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series at the #GoldenGlobes for 'The White Lotus.'
WINNER: Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven
Niecy Nash, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Paul Walter Hauser wins Best Performance in a Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film award for "Black Bird" at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards
More 📸 #GoldenGlobes 👉 https://t.co/PXtrD4luJN pic.twitter.com/LcMVGCyNef
F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient
WINNER: Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
Richard Jenkins, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy
