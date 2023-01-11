  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Golden Globes 2023: complete list of winners

Golden Globes 2023: complete list of winners

Alexandra Abumuhor

Alexandra Abumuhor

Published January 11th, 2023 - 07:03 GMT
Golden Globes 2023: complete list of winners
Golden Globes 2023: complete list of winners

ALBAWABA - The 80th Golden Globe Awards honors the best in film and TV, and winners are chosen by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. 

This year's annual ceremony took place on Jan. 10, 2023, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. 

With many A-listers attending, the ceremony was aired in the United States on NBC, and Albawaba has prepared a complete list of this year's Golden Globes winner list. 

Best Motion Picture (Drama)

Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
Winner: The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick

Best Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy)

Babylon
WINNER: The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Triangle of Sadness

Best Motion Picture (Non-English Language)

All Quiet on the Western Front
WINNER: Argentina, 1985
Close
Decision to Leave
RRR

Best Motion Picture (Animated)

WINNER: Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Inu-Oh
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red

Best Director (Motion Picture)

James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water
The Daniels, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Baz Luhrmann, Elvis
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
WINNER: Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Best Screenplay (Motion Picture)

Todd Field, Tár
The Daniels, Everything Everywhere All at Once
WINNER: Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Sarah Polley, Women Talking
Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner, The Fabelmans

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama)

WINNER: Austin Butler, Elvis
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Hugh Jackman, The Son
Bill Nighy, Living
Jeremy Pope, The Inspection

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture (Drama)

WINNER: Cate Blanchett, Tár
Olivia Colman, Empire of Light
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy)

Diego Calva, Babylon
Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Adam Driver, White Noise
WINNER: Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ralph Fiennes, The Menu

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy)

Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Margot Robbie, Babylon
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu
Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
WINNER: Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brad Pitt, Babylon
WINNER: Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

WINNER: Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Dolly de Leon, Triangle of Sadness
Carey Mulligan, She Said

Best Original Score (Motion Picture)

Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Hildur Gudnadóttir, Women Talking
WINNER: Justin Hurwitz, Babylon
John Williams, The Fabelmans

Best Original Song (Motion Picture)

"Carolina" by Taylor Swift from Where the Crawdads Sing
"Ciao Papa" by Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz, Guillermo del Toro from Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
"Hold My Hand" by Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Benjamin Rice from Top Gun: Maverick
"Lift Me Up" by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, and Ludwig Göransson from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
WINNER: "Naatu Naatu" by M.M. Keeravani, Kala Bhairava, Rahul Sipligunj from RRR


Best Television Series (Musical or Comedy)

WINNER: Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Wednesday

Best Television Series (Drama)

Better Call Saul
The Crown
WINNER: House of the Dragon
Ozark
Severance

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series (Drama)

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
WINNER: Kevin Costner, Yellowstone
Diego Luna, Andor
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series (Drama)

Emma D'Arcy, House of the Dragon
Laura Linney, Ozark
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily
WINNER: Zendaya, Euphoria

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series (Musical or Comedy)

WINNER: Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series (Musical or Comedy)

Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
WINNER: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Television Series

John Lithgow, The Old Man
Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
John Turturro, Severance
WINNER: Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler, Barry

Best Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Television Series

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
WINNER: Julia Garner, Ozark
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Black Bird
Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
The Dropout
Pam & Tommy
WINNER: The White Lotus

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Taron Egerton, Black Bird
Colin Firth, The Staircase
Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
WINNER: Evan Peters, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Lily James, Pam & Tommy
Julia Roberts, Gaslit
WINNER: Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
 

WINNER: Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven
Niecy Nash, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient
WINNER: Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
Richard Jenkins, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy

Tags:Golden GlobesHollywoodFilmTV

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...