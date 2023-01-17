Gomez is dating a new man

ALBAWABA - It's a new year new man for superstar Selena Gomez, as the singer is starting off a new chapter with Chainsmokers musician Drew Taggart.

It is rumored that Selena Gomez, 30, is dating 33-year-old Chainsmokers singer Drew Taggart, and according to Us Weekly, the pair's relationship is casual.

A source told the magazine that Gomez and Taggart are not trying to hide their romance and that the two are 'very casual and low-key.'

PSA 👀 According to US weekly Selena Gomez & Drew Taggart are DATING ❤️ pic.twitter.com/zyIa8tNZzO — PrettyLittleThing (@OfficialPLT) January 17, 2023

Taggart was previously linked to 24-year-old Eve Jobs, who is Steve Jobs' youngest daughter, while Selena Gomez was famously in an on-and-off relationship with megastar Justin Bieber from 2011 until they split for good in early 2018.

Gomez also dated Nick Jonas and The Weeknd.

In December it was announced that the Lose You To Love Me hitmaker was looking for love and open to dating, a source shared: "She is more open to love, but she is also very much focused on herself and her work right now. She's in a very healthy place. She is feeling fantastic and very mentally, physically, and emotionally healthy."