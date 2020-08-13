Good Cook and a Lawyer! 10 Facts You Don't Know About Can Yaman

No doubt Turkish actor Can Yaman has achieved huge stardom during his artistic career, to the point where he become an international a-lister with millions following him on social media.

Here are 10 facts you don't know about the Turkish star:

1- He studied in an Italian school, and graduated first in class.

2- Can studied in law school according to his father's desire and excelled in it as well.

3- Yaman owns a law firm along with two of his friends, but he does not go there much because he's preoccupied with acting.

4- He began his artistic career in the series Gönül İşleri "Matters of Love" and played the role "Badir".

5- Can speaks 4 languages, Turkish, English, Italian and German.

6- His zodiac sign is Scorpio. He's known for his strong and self-confident personality, extremely jealous, romantic and rationali.

7- He's been in a number of relationships, but he is not lucky in love. His longest relationship did not last more than a year, and it was with actress Bestemsu Özdemir, and he dated and actress Demet Özdemir.

8- He is good at cooking and known for his famous dish "stuffed grape leaves" which he prepares in his own way.

9- He is very attached to his family, despite the separation of his parents since he was young.

10- He has a passion for sports and plays basketball from a young age achieving many titles.