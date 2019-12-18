Good Intentions Equal Chanel Bag! Dana Al Tuwarish Gifts a Follower for Her Sincere Comment! Watch

Dana knows how to treat her followers!

Kuwaiti fashionista Dana Al Tuwarish apparently reads her followers' comments on her Instagram posts. This became evident when she decided to take action after being touched by a fan's comment.

A fan named @nanahamdan5 commented on one of Dana's pictures:

"May God give her more. I have never bought something from Chanel or Versace labels. The most expensive brand I wore was Zara. May God give everyone."

Al Tuwarish did not ignore the follower's comment; she responded: