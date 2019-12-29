Goodbye 2019 and Long Tresses! Cyrine Abdelnour Debuts New Bob Hair Cut.. Check Her Out

Lebanese actress Cyrine Abdelnour arranged a new photoshoot recently to welcome 2020, and she's starting it with some positive, personal and practical changes.
Cyrine posted a number of photos from the shoot as she debuted a new, beautiful look, in which she gave up her long tresses and chose a bob hair cut instead.
This is the first time Abdelnour goes for the bold look and cuts her tresses as short as this.
She captioned the photos:
"Trust the magic of new beginnings #happynewyear #2020 #newlook"
