Goodbye 2019 and Long Tresses! Cyrine Abdelnour Debuts New Bob Hair Cut.. Check Her Out

Published December 29th, 2019 - 08:14 GMT
She captioned the photos: Trust the magic of new beginnings (source: @cyrineanour Instagram)

Lebanese actress Cyrine Abdelnour arranged a new photoshoot recently to welcome 2020, and she's starting it with some positive, personal and practical changes.

Cyrine posted a number of photos from the shoot as she debuted a new, beautiful look, in which she gave up her long tresses and chose a bob hair cut instead.

This is the first time Abdelnour goes for the bold look and cuts her tresses as short as this.

She captioned the photos:

"‪Trust the magic of new beginnings ‬#happynewyear #2020 #newlook"

 


