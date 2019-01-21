'Gotti' and 'The Happytime Murders' Are Nominated For Worst Picture

Oscar nominations are scheduled to be revealed Tuesday (Source: gotti_film , happytimemovie / Instagram )

Robin Hood, Gotti, The Happytime Murders, Holmes & Watson and Winchester were nominated for the 2018 Razzie Award for Worst Picture on Monday.

The Worst Director contenders are Etan Cohen for Holmes & Watson, Kevin Connolly for Gotti, James Foley for Fifty Shades Freed, Brian Henson for The Happytime Murders, and Michael Spierig and Peter Spierig for Winchester.

Shortlisted for Worst Actor are Johnny Depp for Sherlock Gnomes, Will Ferrell for Holmes & Watson, John Travolta for Gotti, President Donald Trump for his archival appearance in the documentaries Death of a Nation and Fahrenheit 11/9, and Bruce Willis for Death Wish.

The nominees for Worst Actress are Jennifer Garner for Peppermint, Amber Heard for London Fields, Melissa McCarthy for the The Happytime Murders, Helen Mirren for Winchester and Amanda Seyfried for The Clapper.

In the running for the Worst Supporting Actor title are Jamie Foxx for Robin Hood, Ludacris for Show Dogs, Joel McHale for The Happytime Murders, John C. Reilly for Holmes & Watson and Justice Smith for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

The nominees for Worst Supporting Actress are Kellyanne Conway for Fahrenheit 11/9, Marcia Gay Harden for Fifty Shades Freed, Kelly Preston for Gotti, Jaz Sinclair for Slender Man and first lady Melania Trump for Fahrenheit 11/9.

The Razzies -- or Golden Raspberry Awards -- recognize the previous year's terrible performances and stories on the big screen.

The "winners" are announced the night before the Oscars are presented. This year, the Razzies will be handed out on Feb. 23 and the Oscars gala will take place on Feb. 24.

Oscar nominations are scheduled to be revealed Tuesday.