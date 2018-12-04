Grammy Awards Delays Nominations

Bruno Mars dominated the 2018 Grammy Awards in January (Source: brunomars / Instagram )

The Recording Academy announced on Twitter Monday that the 61st Grammy Awards nominations will be announced on Dec. 7 instead of Dec. 5 as originally planned.

"Due to the scheduled memorial services for former President George H.W. Bush, the 61st Grammy Awards nominations will now be announced on Friday, Dec. 7 at 8:30am ET," the Recording Academy said.

The 61st Grammy Awards are set to take place on Feb. 10 at the Staples Center on Los Angeles. The event will be broadcast on CBS.

The Recording Academy announced in June that the amount of nominees selected in major categories such as Record, Song and Album of the Year and Best New Artist, will be expanded from five to eight.

Bruno Mars dominated the 2018 Grammy Awards in January, take home the awards for Best Record, Song and Album.