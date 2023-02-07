Grammys 2023 fashion, best and worst

ALBAWABA - This years Grammy witnessed a huge success for many artists, Harry Styles won his first Grammy, Adele won her 16th Grammy award and Beyonce made history.

But many other artists turned heads with their fashion game, while others didn't impress us that much, scroll down to look at this year's Grammys best and worst dressed.

1. Lizzo - Dolce & Gabbana

2.Taylor Swift - Roberto Cavalli

3. Harry Styles - rainbow Swarovski crystals

4. Shania Twain - Harris Reed pantsuit

4. Adele - Louis Vuitton gown

5. Cardi B - Gaurav Gupta

6. Steve Lacy - Saint Laurent suit

7. Machine Gun Kelly - Dolce & Gabbana, Megan Fox - Zuhair Murad

8. Doja Cat - Vinyl Versace Gown