Greek Pop Legend Nana Mouskouri Wants to Cover Ed Sheeran Song

Nana Mouskouri (Twitter)

Nana Mouskouri wants to cover an Ed Sheeran song.

The 83-year-old Greek pop legend has released over 200 albums over the course of her career and has covered numerous tracks by other artists such as Peggy Seeger's 'The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face', Leonard Cohen's 'Hallelujah' and Bob Dylan's 'Tomorrow Is A Long Time'.

Nana is planning to make a new album and she is such a big fan of Ed's hits that she wants to lend her unique vocals to one of his tracks but isn't sure which one she wants to recreate yet.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, she said: "I know Ed's music very well, I don't know him personally but I have followed him for a few years now. The first time I saw him at the Grammys a friend of mine who is in America he sent me some records which included his first album and I started to really listen to him and lots of other singers as well.

"I haven't dared yet to sing something by him, but who knows? I cannot tell you which one! You know why? Because I need to totally be able to do a song. It to do with the words of course and the melody. The words and the melody have to be striking for me because I don't want to sing a song that makes me sound like a foreigner, it has to be his song but my version ... It takes time for me but I will come up with something. Some of his songs I cannot sing because I'm not the right age, he's singing about things that at my age I couldn't say. One day I will listen to a song and then I jump on that song and I decide to do it."

The 'Only Love' hitmaker insists 27-year-old Ed deserves all the incredible success he has achieved with his three albums because he has his own unique style of music, something which all British artists share.

She added: "Ed stands out from the others because he has an originality, that's what's wonderful him and the British, they have personality, they may be from the same country but they have different personalities and Ed stands out."

Nana is to perform a greatest hits set at The Royal Festival Hall in London on October 17 which will showcase all of her most beloved songs from her six-decade spanning career.