  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Green Day to Release New Song 'Here Comes The Shock'

Green Day to Release New Song 'Here Comes The Shock'

Published February 19th, 2021 - 07:07 GMT
American Punk Trio Green Day, one of world's biggest rock bands,live on stage on 21st Century Breakdown World Tour at Kylasaari in Finland on June 8, 2010 in Helsinki,Finland. (Shutterstock)
American Punk Trio Green Day, one of world's biggest rock bands,live on stage on 21st Century Breakdown World Tour at Kylasaari in Finland on June 8, 2010 in Helsinki,Finland. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
Green Day will return with their new single, 'Here Comes The Shock', this weekend.

Green Day have announced their new single, 'Here Comes The Shock’.

The punk rock legends - comprising Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tre Cool - will premiere their first new music since their 2020 album 'Father of All...' at the NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe hockey game on February 20, before the song is made available on major streaming services.

In a statement, the 'Basket Case' rockers said: “Loud season has returned.

“We’re stoked 'Here Comes The Shock' will soundtrack the NHL’s return to the outdoors!”

The US chart-toppers have been busy penning new music amid the COVID-19 pandemic and haven't ruled out dropping a new record.

Asked about the possibility of Green Day working on a new LP, Billie said in November: "It’s possible.

"Whether we do a full-length album or an EP or just a song, we have a lot of different options. It’s a matter of whenever the right moment happens.

"That’s the beauty of the way you can put music out these days. You don’t have to wait for any gatekeeper to tell you that the timing is right.”


Earlier last year, the 49-year-old rock star revealed he had penned six new track and admitted he and his bandmates hope they can work with 'Father of All...' producer Butch Walker again when they can.

He said at the time: “I’ve been writing a lot of music, and I had all these melodies in my head, so I wrote, like, six songs since all of this has been going on.

​“I don’t know when I can get together with Mike [Dirnt, bass] and Tré [Cool, drums], but I told them to make sure that they’re quarantined for now, and then I hope down the road we can get back in the studio with ['Father of All…' producer] Butch Walker.”

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2009-2021 BANG Media International

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...